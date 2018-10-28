Home | News | General | 103 persons baptised at Lekki Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses
Enugu govt awards contract for workers’ housing estate road
Buhari mourns Chief Anenih

103 persons baptised at Lekki Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 28/10/2018 17:00:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

LAGOS—ABOUT 103  individuals from different ethnic backgrounds and of different ages got baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses during the 2018 Regional Convention held at the Lekki Assembly Hall.

The 103 new members made the public declaration at the convention held in the same location in English, Yoruba, Nigerian Pidgin and French languages..

Russia moves to label Jehovah Witnesses extremists

A break-down of the figure indicated that 30 individuals became members of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the first week of their convention series at Lekki Assembly Hall, 18 in the second week, 29 in the third week, and 26 in the fourth week.

The convention series, which started on September 21 at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located off the Lekki Epe Express Way, Bogije Bus Stop Elemoro Ajibona Village, focused on how to face contemporary challenges with courage, and holds on weekends.

The last series ends on Sunday, December 9.

The speaker, Michael Jimoh, who spoke on the theme: ‘We are not the sort who shrink back’, during the fourth week of series encouraged the 26 new members to be courageous and faithful to their vow in doing God’s will even in the face of challenging circumstances.

Other features of the Regional Convention stressed on how to enjoy happy family life and have successful marriages regardless of mounting socio-economic and other challenges confronting modern day families.

The speaker, Mr.Taiwo Ojelabi, who spoke on a symposium entitled: ‘Be a Courageous Marriage Mate’ shed light on how couples can make their marriages work and enjoy happy family life.

One major challenge facing marriages today, according to Ojelabi, is unexpected health issues.

Army denies as Shiite alleges killing of 2 faithful in Zuba religious procession

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 244