103 persons baptised at Lekki Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses

LAGOS—ABOUT 103 individuals from different ethnic backgrounds and of different ages got baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses during the 2018 Regional Convention held at the Lekki Assembly Hall.

The 103 new members made the public declaration at the convention held in the same location in English, Yoruba, Nigerian Pidgin and French languages..

A break-down of the figure indicated that 30 individuals became members of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the first week of their convention series at Lekki Assembly Hall, 18 in the second week, 29 in the third week, and 26 in the fourth week.

The convention series, which started on September 21 at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located off the Lekki Epe Express Way, Bogije Bus Stop Elemoro Ajibona Village, focused on how to face contemporary challenges with courage, and holds on weekends.

The last series ends on Sunday, December 9.

The speaker, Michael Jimoh, who spoke on the theme: ‘We are not the sort who shrink back’, during the fourth week of series encouraged the 26 new members to be courageous and faithful to their vow in doing God’s will even in the face of challenging circumstances.

Other features of the Regional Convention stressed on how to enjoy happy family life and have successful marriages regardless of mounting socio-economic and other challenges confronting modern day families.

The speaker, Mr.Taiwo Ojelabi, who spoke on a symposium entitled: ‘Be a Courageous Marriage Mate’ shed light on how couples can make their marriages work and enjoy happy family life.

One major challenge facing marriages today, according to Ojelabi, is unexpected health issues.

