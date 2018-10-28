Home | News | General | Buhari mourns Chief Anenih

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Anenih family on the death of its beloved patriarch and elder statesman, Chief Anthony Anenih.

President Buhari has also commiserated with the government and people of Edo State and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the passing of their illustrious son and former Chairman, Board of Trustees.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja last night, said, “As frontline figure in the annals of our country’s political history, the President attests that Chief Anenih lived a life of service, as State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former Minister of Works.

“President Buhari affirms that across the political spectrum of Nigeria, Chief Anenih was known for his strong views on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the nation.”

He prayed almighty God to grant Chief Anenih’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn the octogenarian.

