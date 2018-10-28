Home | News | General | MultiChoice MD, Punch Chairman counsel women on professional growth

LAGOS—THE Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, and Chairman of The Punch Newspapers, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, have advised women on how to make progress in the workplace.

They gave the advice during a fireside chat at the maiden Women in Advertising Cocktail organized by the Committee on Women in Advertising of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN, in Lagos.

Two women pose holding pestles for pounding yam to form the logo of designer Nack on the runway during the Lagos Fashion Week on October 25, 2018. – Lagos Fashion Week aims to promote the Nigerian, African fashion industry and facilitate contact between entrepreneurs and consumers, including the media to view the current collections of designers participating at the event.

The cocktail, which held at The Regent Luxury Suites, GRA, Ikeja, had as its theme: ‘Growing Female Chief Executives.’

Ugbe and Emuwa were joined on the panel to discuss the theme by Mrs. Tope Jemerigbe, CEO, DKK Nigeria.

In his opening remark, AAAN President, Mr. Ikechi Odigbo, stated that the Association values the distinct nature of women and their unique ability to influence, strengthen and elevate Advertising practice.

AAAN to hold 13th edition of LAIF awards

He added that AAAN will continue to facilitate and promote equality and opportunity for women in the industry.

In her welcome speech, Chairman, Committee on Women in Advertising, Mrs. Jemerigbe, said that the objective of the event is to attract, groom and retain female talent to the industry.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...