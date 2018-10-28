Home | News | General | Leicester City owner died in helicopter crash alongside ‘two crew and two others — Family source

Tearful Leicester City fans gathered to lay flowers at the King Power Stadium Sunday after the owner’s helicopter came crashing down to earth and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the ground on Saturday night.

The helicopter was carrying popular owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, 60, two crew members and two passengers when it took off from the centre circle after Leicester’s draw with West Ham yesterday evening.

Police and the club are yet to release an official statement on the tragedy, but the BBC have reported a source close to the Thai billionaire’s family said he and the four others died in the crash.

Fans outside Leicester’s ground were still desperate for news on the crash today, as detectives insisted they are ‘working with a number of other agencies’ to release a statement on fatalities.

Supporters branded it Leicester’s ‘darkest day’, paying tribute to the much-loved owner who helped them to a miracle Premier League victory in 2016. As matches took place across the country yesterday,, fans fell silent in solidarity with Leicester.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter was heading for Luton Airport where he was due to catch a flight to Thailand, Leicester sources saidyesterday.

But witnesses say they heard the ‘engine stop’ in mid-air just after take-off before the aircraft plummeted to the ground in the club’s car park at around 8.30pm.

As Premier League fixtures resume yesterday, there was a minute’s applause held at Crystal Palace in solidarity with Leicester, and a minute’s silence at Manchester United and Burnley, even with fans still in the dark over the outcome of the crash.

Initital reports claimed Mr Srivaddhanaprabha’s daughter was on board the aircraft last night, but these have been denied by sources at Leicester City.

Outside the stadium today a sea of flowers and blue football scarves has grown as supporters continue to wait for news on the helicopter disaster – nearly 24 hours on.

Karen Kennell, 60, a primary school teacher from Leicester, said: ‘I was at the game yesterday and I was at home when I heard the news just after half past eight.

‘He’s contributed so much to the club and the city, when he first came they were in dire straits and he brought them back up to what they are today.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...