Home | News | General | Nigerian Army varsity to hold its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, October 30

- Army will be holding the opening of the University in Biu, Borno state as earlier planned

- The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 30

- This was made known in an announcement on Twitter by the Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for its university in Biu area of Borno state on Tuesday, October 30.

Sources within the Nigerian Army has said that the occasion which was earlier cancelled by the Army over some undisclosed issues will still hold as planned.

The Nigerian Army had in statement released in Abuja said that the ground breaking ceremony of the university had been postponed.

However, sources at the top echelon of the Nigerian Army said the ceremony will still hold as scheduled on Tuesday, October 30.

Also, in an announcement on Twitter Sunday, October 28, morning said the earlier postponement should be disregarded.

The Army, however, did not cite any explanation for the postponement or fix a new date.

The tweet said: “Kindly disregard the earlier postponement. All Inconveniences are regretted."

It has been gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to open the new university as its first set of students began arriving on campus for its takeoff academic year.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sum of N2 billion was approved by the federal government, for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in Biu, Borno state.

The development was made public by the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Abdullahi Baffa, during a visit to the agency by the chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai on Monday, August 27.

Baffa said the Federal Executive Council approved the funds; as he pointed out that such institution for the military was overdue.

