Buhari mourns, describes late Anenih as frontline figure on Nigeria’s political landscape

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 29, condoled with the family of a former minister of works and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Tony Anenih.

The president describing Anenih as a beloved patriarch and elder statesman condoled with the government of Edo state, Anenih's home state and the PDP.

A statement released on the president's official page said Anenih was a frontline figure on Nigeria’s political landscape for decades.

The statement said: "Chief Anenih was for decades a frontline figure on Nigeria’s political landscape: State chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former minister of works."

"I pray that the Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends, political associates and all who mourn him," President Buhari said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anenih died on Sunday, October 28, at the Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

Anenih popularly know as "Mr Fix It" died at the age of 85.

The Edo-born political chieftain was a respected leader of the PDP was once the chairman of the party's Board of Trustees.

He also once served as a police orderly to the first Governor General of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

