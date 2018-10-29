Home | News | General | S-Court ruling: Optimistic Cole sensitises voters in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

In Spite of the threat posed to his ticket by the recent Supreme Court ruling, Mr. Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Rivers State, has continued to sensitise voters ahead of the 2019 elections.

NYSC extends deadline for registration to Oct. 27

Tonye Cole

Implications of the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the party congresses that led to his emergence as candidate has continued to dominate political debates in Rivers with supporters of the Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi –led camp under which he emerged also expressing worries.

FG, Labour and the new minimum wage

A leading supporter of Cole, yesterday, said it is “very unfortunate that the Supreme Court went to the extent it did, but then the seeming futility of the situation for the litigants is that it can never translate to Sen. Magnus Abe gaining automatic victory.

“What I think the party must do now is to come together and settle this thing amicably. Otherwise with the way they are going, the party may totally lose out and hand incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike an easier than anticipated second term”

Meanwhile in continuation of his voters’ sensitisation efforts, Cole, owner of top investment outfit, Sahara Group, has expressed passion in channelling the youth energy in the state into productive engagements.

Addressing party supporters at Upatabo community in Ahoada-West local government area in continuation of his consultative visits to wards across the state, Cole, yesterday, told the community elders at Upatabo community, Ahoada-West local government: “I know you want your young people to grow, to find work not just to work within the villages, but internationally. At 23 I had already set up a company and started work for the company.

“I saw some young people come out here. These young men have a lot of energy that should be used for development. They can go anywhere in this world and bring honour to their villages. I want to work with youths like that to make sure they develop their communities and bring pride back to their communities.”

Responding to fears in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of a likely repeat of the 2015 wave of political violence in the area, Cole said: “There will be no more death in this town, no more wastes of lives in this town. As God is our witness, the pain in your heart, we will find justice for it. Your message has been heard loud and clear. It has been captured. Don’t worry about it. There is no peace in this area because of the killings that occurred here.”

On questions about his NYSC Certificate, he said, “Why would I take a risk and stand here when I don’t have my NYSC Certificate? They should go to NYSC and ask. NYSC, I am sure, can answer that question”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...