We’ll stop recycling of leaders — OLAWEPO-HASHIM

Presidential candidate of Peoples Trust, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared his candidacy as the best to rescue Nigeria from the politics and practice of recycling leaders.

•Olawepo-Hashim

Olawepo-Hashim, who has emerged as a third force in the race towards next year’s presidential elections, said while recycling of waste products might be good for the environment, it was bad for governance.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists, Olawepo-Hashim, noted that the world had developed to appreciate the importance of recycling refuse and waste products, but not to the extent of accepting fading personalities as potential rescuers.

“What we need now is a new generation of leaders. We no longer need the cabal anymore. We cannot accept a situation where we accommodate multiple pension-receiving individuals.

‘’I mean those who have been living on government expenses in ages. It is good to retire these people and the time to do that is now,” he stated.

He lamented that while the nation sustained them and their families at huge cost, the ordinary people continue to struggle.

Olawepo-Hashim said: “It is time to retire these people. It is time to retire them from politics and then drive Nigeria on the new part of creativity. My mission is to stop political recycling and we shall achieve this, by the Grace of God.

“The nation certainly needs fresh ideas on how to develop the economy, unite and secure the country, which the political elites recycling themselves in power have not been able to offer. 2019 must be the breaking point from the legacy of poverty and misery which politicians represent.”

The candidate had consolidated his presidential bid with his emergence as a third force presidential candidate in prime position to challenge the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Running on the platform of the People’s Trust, PT, Olawepo-Hashim had earlier won the party’s presidential ticket, following a fusion of over 10 political parties, including Olisa Agbakoba-led National Intervention Movement, NIM, as his name had since been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Reliable sources have also confirmed that more parties were likely to fuse into the growing alliance, following a new zeal to join forces against the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in what will give a lie to the impression that next year’s election is a two horse race.

The growing integration of the third force includes the majority of members of the moribund Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, though a tiny fraction of the party still went ahead and presented a presidential candidate.

The Middle-Belt Forum had earlier shortlisted Olawepo-Hashim among four of its prominent indigenes as likely presidential candidates to represent the region in next year’s presidential poll

Others who had made the list were a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia; and former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, among a dozen candidates that went through the rigorous screening.

