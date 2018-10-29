Home | News | General | I’ve court order stopping APC from removing my name —Nwosu
By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha’s former Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, yesterday boasted that he had obtained a court order stopping the All Progressives Congress, APC, from removing his name as the Imo State governorship flag bearer of the party.

Reacting to the statement credited to the Acting Publicity Secretary of APC,  Lanre Issa Onilu,  that Okorocha, was “a bad loser,” Nwosu said: “There are no contentions to my victory at the Imo State governorship primary election, probably the publicity secretary was not well informed. What we  have at the records is that the governorship candidate of APC in Imo State is Uche Nwosu.”

Osun poll : Don’t heat up polity with hate speeches,CEPEJ tells politicians

