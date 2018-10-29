Home | News | General | Communal Clashes: Ogbe-Ijoh urges Okowa to implement boundary demarcation

By Emma Amaize & Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Traditional Council in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has called on the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to implement the demarcation of the area in dispute between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities.

Addressing newsmen, weekend, at the palace of the king of Ogbe-Ijoh, Secretary of Ogbe- Ijoh Traditional Council, Chief Anthony Jolomi blamed the recurring war on the absence of political will to resolve the issues at stake.

Okowa

His words: “We call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to, in compliance with his oath to protect the lives and property of Deltans, take steps to implement the demarcation of the disputed area and identify the boundary between Ogbe-Ijoh and Aladja communities to put an end to the crisis.

2019: If every Christian will vote according to biblical values … – SGF

“The lack of political will to resolve the crisis is responsible for the persistent crisis which has resulted in the death of several persons and destruction of properties worth millions of naira on both sides.“

Jolomi further appealed to prominent Urhobo chiefs to allow the crisis to come to an end, adding that some of them were allegedly fueling the controversy.

He said: “The Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Traditional Council wants to use this medium to appeal to prominent and influential Urhobo indigenes not to fuel the Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja conflict.

“While we do not hold brief for the Nigerian Army and do not speak on their behalf, we wish to state clearly that this is the usual propaganda of the Aladja community. They have been accusing the Nigerian Army of killing their people.”

Ibori mourns “master political strategist” Anenih

However, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, debunked the allegation that Urhobo leaders threatened the governor, consequent upon which the state government had failed to perform its duty.

“It is not true for anybody to say, in the first instance, that the government is not taking action. Nobody is threatening the governor. The boundary dispute and the need for our people to live in peace is not a strait-jacket decision to be made.

“It does not work that way. We must go beyond making them move away from the battleground. We are not interested in only winning the battle but restoring permanent peace. It is not just about dividing the land. We need an amicable solution for them to live together in peace.’’

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...