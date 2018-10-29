Home | News | General | 2019: Buhari risks defeat in North East — Sen Bukar Ibrahim

By Henry Umoru

abuja—FORMER governor of Yobe State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bukkar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe East) weekend in Abuja, warned that the ruling party might not find it easy in the forthcoming general election in 2019.

President Buhari

According to him, the realities on ground showed that Nigerians were worse off under the present administration within the last three and half years than they were, throughout the 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from May 1999 – May 2015.

The three term serving senator spoke during the world-wide Internet launch of his book ‘Poorlitics’ in Abuja.

11 trapped in Anambra building collapse

Senator Bukkar Ibrahim whose wife Khadijat Ibrahim serves as Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, in a 17-paragraph speech delivered at the occasion said the North East should not be taken for granted since it is not a must for it to support Buhari from the North West as both zones only came together for the first time under one political umbrella in 2015 since several decades of party formations and democratic governance in the country from 1950s till date .

Bukar Ibrahim said, “In fact, the politics of the North East has always been different from the politics of the North West and it was under APC that we all united for the first time. As we move towards the elections , I have to give a dire warning to the APC that things are no longer the way they were in 2015 when we road to power on a cloud of euphoria believing that things will change for better.

Police foils another kidnap attempt of APC Chairman’s son in Borno

Simply put, things have not changed and many things are getting worse and the people are bitter. We should not assume that we can win even with massive rigging.”

“The economy has gone down because of our action and inaction and we are blaming the past too much rather than solving the present problems. I am going to give a dire warning. Let the North East not be taken for granted that we must support APC.

“ Our interest in the North East has always been progressive and I will personally be watching for required improvements in the APC before the elections. Improvements that can guarantee victory such as respecting the rule of law and releasing political prisoners as well as unselective war against corruption as against one sided witch hunt”.

Agas, Oharisi, over 1,000 supporters dump PDP for APC in Delta

Senator Ibrahim who declared that if APC under Buhari did not get its bearings in terms of good governance before the 2019 general elections, the North East will have no any other option than to vote for candidate of another political parties , one of whom is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , a prominent citizen of the zone from Adamawa State who is the standard bearer of the PDP in the coming election, however warned that “I shall sit back and continue encouraging my party do the right thing . But if we don’t , I still reserve the capacity to ask my people to go our separate

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...