Equities to sustain upward momentum, investors gain N192bn in 3wks

By Nkiruka Nnorom

CAPITAL market operators have said that the market will sustain the upward trajectory as more companies make their financial position for the third quarter, 2018 (Q3’18) public.

This is even as investors recorded N192 billion gains in their investment in three consecutive weeks of bullish run, thereby sustaining the positive outlook in line with analysts’ expectation.

The market had opened on a positive note last week with 0.37 percent increase in the All Share Index, ASI. It went further up by 0.7 percent on Tuesday, but reverted to the negative region on Wednesday following heavy sell-off on the shares of Dangote Cement Plc, which plummeted by 6.76 percent, thereby resulting in 2.37 percent decline in the ASI during the day.

The market again turned positive Thursday with 0.04 percent increase which was sustained at the close of trading on Friday, leading to 0.20 percent increase in both the ASI and the market capitalisation to 32,907.33 and N12.014 trillion respectively.

According to analysts at Cowry Asset Management, market activities would remain upbeat “as cheap valuations and attractive dividend yields create speculative tendencies.”

Similarly, Vetiva Capital in a research report said: “With investors continuing to monitor earnings releases, sentiment was varied through the week though supported by strong gains at week close. We expect further releases to sustain current activity levels in the market, however with sentiment still mixed across board.”

Meanwhile, analysis of activities within the week showed that performance across sectors was also positive as three of the five sectors advanced with the oil & gas sector appreciating the most, up 4.1 percent as investors took position in Seplat Petroleum development Company (+4.9%) followed by the banking sector, which gained 1.1 percent on account of investors’ interests in Guaranty Trust Ban (+0.5%) and Zenith Bank (+4.8%). Similarly, the insurance sector rose by 0.5 percent following price appreciation in Continental Reinsurance which went up by 2.8 percent.

