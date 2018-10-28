Home | News | General | Atiku replies Osinbajo, insists he has long standing record on restructuring

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, replied Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, insisting that history must not be distorted for political expediency.

VP Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Atiku

Osinbajo had on Saturday accused Abubakar of being disingenuous with his campaign on restructuring Nigeria, saying he was among the earliest proponents of restructuring even at a time Abubakar was frustrating the cause.

But Abubakar in his response, yesterday, decried Osinbajo’s allegation against him, saying he had an unblemished track record as a restructuring advocate.

He said: ‘’The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is being economical with the truth in his statement that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was against restructuring while in office between 1999 and 2007.

‘’Given that restructuring has become the major issue in the 2019 elections and given that Prof Osinbajo and his boss have been speaking discordant tunes on restructuring, we can understand their desperation to revise history, however, it is impossible to revise documented history.

‘’Professor Osinbajo needs to be reminded that there are well documented accounts in the Nigerian media chronicling Atiku Abubakar’s support and struggle for restructuring.

‘’To set the records straight, we recommend to Professor Osinbajo the article ‘Nigeria: 6-1 Onshore-Offshore Jurisdiction Verdict’ written by Jide Ajani, then Political Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and published on July 13, 2001.

“In that piece, which is still available online, Vanguard newspapers chronicled the successful efforts of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, to restructure the revenue allocation formulae to allow littoral states of the federation benefit from off shore oil proceeds.

‘’Ironically, it was precisely Mr. Osinbajo’s boss, Muhammadu Buhari, who as military dictator, cheated these states of their just due by military fiat.

“It is also common knowledge that the six geopolitical zones structure, which all parts of Nigeria benefit from today is the fruit of the collaborative efforts of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the late Alex Ekwueme and other patriots.

“Their efforts at restructuring Nigeria are captured in the Hansard of the 1995 Constitutional Conference, which is a public document and is still available at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

