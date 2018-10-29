Home | News | General | 42-year-old website designer nabbed for defiling 16-year-old virgin
42-year-old website designer nabbed for defiling 16-year-old virgin



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  29/10/2018
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 42 – year – old website designer , Abiodun Amosu , for allegedly defiling a 16 -year – old virgin .
The suspect , who lives on Sowemimo Street , Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta , Ogun State , reportedly raped the teenager , who was said to be a home help, on Thursday while his wife was away in Lagos .

The victim , who hails from Benue State , told the police that on that day , Amosu dragged her into his room , and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her .

She claimed further that after having his way , the man beat her up for protesting against the illegal act , after which he sent her out of the house .

The state Police Public Relations Officer , Abimbola Oyeyemi , said the victim , who did not have anywhere to go , broke down outside her employer ’ s apartment and wept uncontrollably .

He added that a member of the state chapter of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights , became curious and talked to her , after which he took her to the Ibara Police Station to make a formal report .

He said , “ His arrest followed the complaint lodged at the Ibara Police Division by the victim , who was accompanied to the station by a member of the CDHR .

“ She reported that the suspect forcefully dragged her into his bedroom , had carnal knowledge of her , beat her up after she protested against the act and sent her out of the house . ”

Oyeyemi said further that the Divisional Police Officer of the station , Dada Olusegun, led detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

He said the suspect initially denied the allegation, but when confronted with the bloodstained bedclothes in his bedroom , he admitted to the offence .

Oyeyemi , a Deputy Superintendent of Police , said the victim , who claimed to be a virgin before the incident , had been taken to the state General Hospital , Ijaiye , Abeokuta , for medical attention , adding that the medical report confirmed that she was sexually abused .

He said the state Commissioner of Police , Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the case be transferred to the Anti – Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department .

Oyeyemi said , “ The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded . ”

