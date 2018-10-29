Home | News | General | Nigeria’ll break if it becomes Islamic nation – Oyedepo
Nigeria'll break if it becomes Islamic nation – Oyedepo



The founder and President of the Living Faith Church worldwide , Bishop David Oyedepo , has said Nigeria will break if it becomes an Islamic nation.The cleric also warned Nigerians and politicians over the unending killings of innocent citizens .

Oyedepo gave this warning in a satellite telecast of the church’ s prayer session for the nation monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria , on Sunday , in Abuja .

The Bishop , while urging politicians to repent and have value for the lives of citizens , said if they did not repent after the warning , they would fall down for the sake of the nation.

He said , “ Politicians be warned , whether in power or not in power . There is no day Nigeria will become an Islamic nation and this nation will remain one nation.

“ Allow the Christians to go to church , allow the Muslims go to their mosque and let the traditional worshippers do their thing .

“ God is giving Nigeria peace , by all means , the peace of those promoting this wickedness, God is taking away, if they refuse to repent . Their supplies shall dry up because Nigeria shall not see war . ”

He said that every leader was just a caretaker and God remained the creator and owner of every Nation including Nigeria .

He added that Nigeria would have peace when they understood that God was in control of everything including the land .

“ When a caretaker starts behaving like a landlord , he will be removed . God is the permanent landlord of the earth .
“ The God of heaven has given you authority and power . He has given you might and glory . Pride makes us think that we do not need God . Pride separates us from God . Nebuchadnezzar did not give credit to God, and God had enough . ”

The Bishop added , “ Politicians are not extraordinary people , they only have grace . If they don’ t harken to this warning of the Lord , they will suffer disgrace. ”

