JUST IN: Kanu Featured On Israeli National TV… Reveals What He Told FG!!! [Details Inside]



  • 29/10/2018 00:08:00
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu who resurfaced in Jerusalem after one year of no communication, was featured on Israeli National TV today.

Nnamdi Kanu who spoke about his arrest, incarceration and issues with the Nigerian government, further revealed why he demanded freedom and breakaway from the country Nigeria. According to the IPOB leader, the Nigerian government threw out demands he made after he was released from prison over a year ago.
“I told them, that I want them to open Igweocha seaport, Port Harcourt,” Nnamdi Kanu, who leads the Indigenous People of Biafra, said in a message posted to Radio Biafra’s Facebook page on Sunday.
“I ask them to open Calabar seaport and Warri Seaport, I did this in writing and gave it to them, I told them to dredge River Niger, allow the direct international flight to Europe and USA from Enugu, Igweocha and Calabar airport.”
Kanu said he also demanded the release of former Nigerian security adviser Sambo Dasuki and the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and the investigation of “the mass murder of IPOB family members at Onitcha, Nkpor, Aba, Enugu, Igweocha, Umahia and Asaba.”
A post shared on Radio Biafra reads;
NNAMDI KANU LANDMARK INTERVIEW WITH ISREAL NATIONAL TELEVISION (Channel 1) on 28 October 2018 @ 7pm Isreali time. Those lucky enough to watch it live on television and online are truly blessed. The whole of Israel is now talking about Biafra, IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.
IPOB is millions of miles ahead of Nigeria. Video clip coming shortly!

