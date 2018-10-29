Nnamdi Kanu working for Buhari, South-East governors – Igbo coalition

The coalition of Igbo apex groups at the weekend has accused the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu of compromise, adding that he is working for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and South-East governors in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The groups made up of World Igbo Youths Congress, Southeast Women Professionals and Igbo Students Forum, made this known through a statement signed by their Presidents; Mazi Alex Okemiri, Dr Helen Ogbonnaya and Chidera Utucha, shortly after their monthly meeting that took place in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state.

The coalition, which had earlier drummed support for Nnamdi Kanu’s return to Nigeria, however opted out and dissociated themselves from the alleged broadcast of Nnamdi Kanu where he said that there will be no election in 2019.

The statement reads in part: “We disassociate ourselves on the recent broadcast of Nnamdi KANU the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, where he stated that there will no election in 2019. We insists that ipob leader is depreciating in value in the eyes of Igbo followers.

“We insists that after careful examination of Kanu’s modus of operandi, in just concluded Anambra Governorship, where kanu insisted there will be no election in March 2018 Anambra, but evidently after Obiano Compromised him, kanu pull out voters out of polling Units who would have voted against Obiano, but He discouraged Voters from voting which gave obiano victory in 17 Local government areas of Anambra.

“Coalition of Igbo groups believe that with the reappearance of Kanu now and his system of no election in 2019,shows that he’s working for the victory of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi,Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu,and Sen Hope Uzodinma of IMO state.

“Kanu have been compromised and he has designed that there will be no election with intention to pull out voters out of polling units for the victory of Southeast Governors and President Buhari against Atiku.

“The coalition ask Igbo stakeholders to resurrect the damping spirit of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as they had failed to hold the prestigious annual Igbo day celebration which holds every 29th September of every Year. The Governors should start restructuring in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as they had commercialized it,” they stated.