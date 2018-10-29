Senator Shehu Sani reveals how Tinubu, Buhari tried to stop him from dumping APC

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, has disclosed that President Muhammmadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, delayed his exit from the ruling party.

Sani left the All Progressives Congress (APC), after he lost the party’s senatorial ticket to El-Rufai’s candidate, Uba Sani, despite having the backing of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The lawmaker, who recently joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), while speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, denied demanding automatic ticket from the APC.

“There was no time I demanded that I should be given automatic ticket. Last July, there was an uprising in the national party whereby legislators decided to decamp and I was part of the team but I was held back through the intervention of Bola Tinubu and President Buhari.

“They gave me the assurance that the issues prompting me to leave the party will be addressed.

“There were discussions and promises whereby those of us who have raised issues of problems with governors of our state will be addressed.

“For you to emerge as a candidate in the APC, first of all, you have to have somebody close to the seat of power, secondly if you are in the favoured book of the governor,” he said.