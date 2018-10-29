APC and PDP are fielding a single candidate called Butiku -Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has described the All Progressives Party (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Siamese twin of failure.
Ezekwesili said this at a press conference she held in Lagos on Monday.
President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the APC while Atiku Abubakar is the flagbearer of the PDP for the 2019 presidential poll.
But Ezekwesili, who is one of the five women in the race, said the PDP and APC are a single political party fielding one candidate called “Butiku”.
More to follow…
