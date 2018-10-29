PDP react to death of ex-minister, Tony Anenih

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the death of Tony Anenih, a former Minister of Works and chieftain of the party.

Anenih died after battling with illness.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola ogbondiyan, PDP described Anenih as a “great Nigerian, a light bearer, brilliant administrator, fine officer, quintessential nationalist and democratic

icon, who made innumerable sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation.”

The statement reads, “Indeed, Chief Anenih, who was known in the political circle as “Mr. Fix

it”, owing to his ability to find solutions to very knotty political and governance issues, remains a colossus with unparalleled array of legacies which will be celebrated for generations.

“His roles in ensuring the stability, not only of our great party but also for our nation at large, stood him out as a patriot who dedicated his life for the service of humanity.

“PDP is particularly pained that Chief Anenih left the stage at the time the party and the nation needed his wealth of experience the more, especially in our collective quest to restore good governance and democratic ideals in our country.

“PDP, therefore, condoles with the Anenih family, the government and people of Edo state and pray that God will grant the nation the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.”