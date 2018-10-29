Buhari is dead – IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu explodes in new broadcast
- 29/10/2018 04:33:00
- 2
- 0
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says President Muhammadu Buhari is dead, adding that the Nigerian leader has already been buried in Saudi Arabia.
Kanu, who recently surfaced in Israel and has been vocal lately, lambasted those against Biafra in a new audio released on Sunday.
He said: “Cowards run away when they see us. Some people were writing a lot of junks about us. That I was in London and we were just on Facebook.
“I arrived in the zoo on the 14th of October in the year of our Lord 2015. I told them I was coming and I came. They dared me to come back and I did.
“When I arrived, I was taken to Abuja, I was confined to a very tiny space, I was chained like common criminal, I was handcuffed. They tried to break me but they know it was impossible, they can attest to it.
“They mocked me that I will rot in jail, some prayed very fervently, those against Biafra. The walls of prison and detention couldn’t keep me.
“I told Buhari before he died and was buried in Saudi Arabia that he was a madman. I called him a madman in his court.
“I told the court they cannot jail me and they did not. I called the dead Buhari an illiterate madman in his own court and I walked away
“I cannot recall anybody being able to do so in the history of the dumbnable (sic) zoological republic.
“With very few and notable exceptions. Men like Femi Fani-Kayode and ex governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose. The two men I respect very much from the west.
“There is no other human being that has been able to rise up against the murderous tendency of Buhari.
“Buhari died because he dared to touch me. And I must warn every body, especially those who dare to touch me, that what happened to Buhari will happen to them.”
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 216