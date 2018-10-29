Home | News | General | There is no vacancy in Aso Villa come 2019 - Yahaya Bello says, lists Buhari’s achievements

- Kogi state governor said President Buhari deserves a second term

- The governor said the president's second term will benefit Nigerians

- He also listed some of the achievements recorded by the president

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will benefit Nigeria and Nigerians.

Addressing some support groups in Abuja over the weekend, the governor said Nigeria cannot afford to change President Buhari in 2019, urging Nigerians to believe in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Telegraph reports.

He said: “The president has justified his mandate and deserves another term of four years.

“Let me thank you all for choosing to support the president. It shows your belief in the future of this great nation. I am also impressed that you are volunteers who are not driven by the material things you stand to gain.

“Those who want money know where to go. But those who want a greater Nigeria are with President Buhari. I urge you to preach this to all Nigerians that there is no vacancy in the Villa come 2019.”

Bello highlighted some of the achievements of the president, which include infrastructural development, security and a reborn economy for the nation.

“Since they don’t want us to talk about the corruption of the past and the administrative reckless when they were in power, we will talk about what President Buhari has achieved.

“Through the Social Investment Programme, our nation has witnessed improved living condition for our citizens. Children are fed in schools; NPower is paying hundreds of thousands of our population. Market Moni is expanding businesses.

“To a large extent, insurgency has been boxed to a corner. This is promise fulfilled. We have seen great improvement in road construction and our railways are now busy again. We have remodelled our airports to international standards.

“Agriculture has been the magic wand that has helped our economy grow. We are prepared to keep supporting Mr President to promote agriculture and by so doing buoy up our economy.

“In Kogi state, agriculture is doing magic. Our people are keying into the agricultural policies and programmes of the federal government to empower our people. In February 2019, they will see how Kogites will show appreciation to Mr President.”

Meanwhile, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also said that the administration of President Buhari has performed well on most of its campaign promises and therefore, deserves a re-election in the forth-coming 2019 presidential elections.

He said this on Sunday, October 28, when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Alhaji Mohammed also stated that the president has re-branded governance and has put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development, among other things.

