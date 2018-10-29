Home | News | General | JUST IN: Ekiti lawmaker shot by yet-to-be identified gunmen reportedly dies

Following the gunshot he received in the head on Friday, October 26, Michael Adedeji, a member of the Ekiti state House of Assembly, is reportedly dead.

Recall that the lawmaker representing Ekiti Southwest constituency II in the House of Assembly was shot by unknown gunmen while travelling to Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Honourable Adedeji was said to have died at the hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

Legit.ng gathers that sources at the House of Assembly made the disclosure, saying “we can confirm that Honourable Adedeji has died at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti (FETHI), where he has been rushed to when he incident occurred.”

READ ALSO: Plateau LG polls: PDP heads to tribunal with 20 lawyers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force reportedly arrested a police officer and a politician for the shooting of Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, and two others during a reception party for Kayode Fayemi in Ekiti state.

During a press briefing, the police spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, said the shooting was masterminded by a politician.

Ikechukwu said the politician, who had also been arrested conspired with the policeman to carry out the act. He said the policeman was posted to a bank in Lagos but travelled to Ekiti for an “illegal duty”.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, there was panic in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Monday, August 14, as another man was killed by unidentified gunmen in daylight.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The killing of the man, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, came barely three days after a close ally of former governor Segun Oni, Bunmi Ojo was assassinated in Ado Ekiti.

Witnesses said the man was shot at a junction close to the end of the newly constructed overhead bridge at the Okesa/Ojumose area of the ancient town around 5:30pm.

Ekiti Election 2018: Watertight Security in Ado-Ekiti as INEC Expects Election Materials | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...