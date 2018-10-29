Home | News | General | No personnel threatened to down tools over unpaid allowances, says Police

The Nigeria Police Force has denied a media report suggesting its personnel staged a protest in Anambra state over unpaid allowances.

The police described the report as fake news and urged members of the public to disregard it.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the force public relations officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, stated that allowances of all its personnel are paid on time and as at when due.

Part of the statement read: “The force wishes to categorically state that the report is untrue, a falsehood, unfounded, a fake news and mischievous attempt to misinform members of the public as no police Officer in Anambra state or anywhere in the country threaten to down tools over unpaid allowances.

“To set the record straight, no police personnel is being owed any promotion allowance by the force as salaries and allowances are being paid on time and as at when due.

“Once police personnel is promoted to the next rank, it is expected of the officer to update and submit his/her salary variation update form to the police account and budget office for processing who will in turn forward same to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (IPPIS Section) to effect payment of salary increment and allowances.”

Legit.ng had reported that the presidency summoned the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, over an earlier protest embarked by personnel of the mobile unit of the law enforcement agency in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

The police personnel reportedly protested over alleged non-payment of their monthly salaries and allowances.

The IGP was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

