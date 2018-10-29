Home | News | General | Imo group attacks Okorocha, says governor power-drunk, politically expired

- An Imo group has attacked Governor Rochas Okorocha

- The group berated the governor for what it termed as his legacy of political corruption

- It, however, gives support to APC national executives led by Oshiomhole

Following the declaration by Governor Rochas Okorochas of Imo state that no candidates in the state can win election to political offices without his anointing, a group, Imo Democratic Alliance (IDA), has faulted the governor's statement, Leadership reports.

The group, while expressing disappointment over what he tagged the governor's move to turn himself to emperor of the state, also threatened that it would ensure candidates associating themselves with the governor lose out come 2019.

IDA described Okorochas's statement as "grand delusion from a drowning man,” adding that the governor has expired politically, and having realising that laying a bad legacy of corruption and land grabbing in the state.

READ ALSO: Campaigns: We are learning 'Shaku Shaku' dance steps - Osinbajo

It said: "The truth of the matter is that Governor Okorocha is a liability in the state. He is a political leper and anybody he touches becomes leprous and repugnant to Imo people. Such a person must be rejected because the governor is hugely unpopular.

"Is it on account of his convoluted governance which has left Imo poorer than he met it or is it the privatization of the state to his family that will make him issue such a boast?"

The group also accused Governor Okorocha of turning himself to emperor running the affairs of he state as if they were his family issues.

It said: "Okorocha has debased governance in the last seven and half years. The patrimony of the state has been converted to personal use by running a government of his family by his family and for his family”.

It also alleged that the governor has committed several atrocities which have made people of the state wait for him patiently in 2019 when they would be able to take their own pound of flesh.

It also called the leadership of the ruling party to "ignore the rant of a man who has expired politically."

It added: "He can boast in Abuja but those of us at home know that anybody who is remotely associated with him whether in APC or elsewhere has already failed the 2019 election.

“How can one man arrogate so much to himself? He wants to go to the senate. He wants to make his son in-law governor and his sister a member of the House of Representatives. Have you seen that level of greed anywhere in Nigeria?

“We are solidly behind Adams Oshimohle and all the NWC members who have dared Okorocha and who are insisting on enthroning justice in Imo APC”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Imo state APC senatorial and House of Representatives’ aspirants lamented that the party would lose the southeast in 2019 elections if it failed to carry Governor Rochas Okorocha along in its decisions on the choice of candidates for the election.

The aspirants on Thursday, October 25, cautioned that any attempt by the APC leadership to tamper with the outcome of the primary elections in the state would be a recipe for woeful performance at the next year’s election.

Why Governors Steal? Rochas Okorocha of Imo State | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...