How Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha tranformed Leicester City in just 8 years and won first Premier League title

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is dead and gone but his exploits that transformed the club as well as other philanthropic gestures will not be forgotten in a hurry in the lives of everyone who came across the Thai businessman

Leicester City are yet to recover from the shock of the death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died at the age of 60.

His helicopter was leaving the King Power Stadium on Saturday, October 27 after the Foxes 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Wilfred Ndidi scored the goal that helped his side avoid defeat in what appears to be the owner's last game at the stadium.

However, Sport Bible list some of the phenomenal feats he achieved during his time here on earth.

The Thai business man led the Foxes to their incredible feat in football history when they stunned the world and won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

He became the owner of the EPL club side in 2010 during their struggles in the Championship, and loaned them £100 million to help clear their debts in the first four years.

After winning the English topflight title, Srivaddhanaprabha was reported to have declared free beer, cakes and scarves for Leicester fans.

He also organised free buses for the club's supporters for away game even before they were crowned kings of England.

The 60-year-old bought a car each for all the players after winning the prestigious title back them.

He donated £1 million to Leicester University's medical department, and another £1 million to Leicester Royal Infirmary. He would also hand over £2m towards a new children's hospital - and it didn't stop there.

Leicester City relegated into the third tier for the first time in their history in 2008 and just eight years after, they won the EPL title in England.

With the help of Vichai, Claudio Ranieri and the board, the memore of claiming the title three seasons back will not be forgotten in a hurry.

He said at the start of his reign that the club would spend £180 million to break into the top five within three years, and in just two years, spending around £77 million on transfers, the club would eventually become the best team in the country.

The likes of Wes Morgan, N'Golo Kante Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were pivotal in that memorable season and after a 3-1 victory against Everton at the King Power, the above players surrounded Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as he lifted the biggest prize in England.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicester City suffered a great loss last weekend following the death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The 60-year-old died in a helicopter crash after the Foxes 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in Saturday's late night fixture.

Vichai's chopper crashed outside the stadium shortly after taking off - with four other people on board.

