How Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha tranformed Leicester City in just 8 years and won first Premier League title



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 06:36:00
Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is dead and gone but his exploits that transformed the club as well as other philanthropic gestures will not be forgotten in a hurry in the lives of everyone who came across the Thai businessman

Leicester City are yet to recover from the shock of the death of their owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died at the age of 60.

His helicopter was leaving the King Power Stadium on Saturday, October 27 after the Foxes 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Wilfred Ndidi scored the goal that helped his side avoid defeat in what appears to be the owner's last game at the stadium.

However, Sport Bible list some of the phenomenal feats he achieved during his time here on earth.

The Thai business man led the Foxes to their incredible feat in football history when they stunned the world and won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

