Hypo teams up with Lagos community on ‘national make a difference day’

Nigeria’s number one leading hygiene and sanitation solution brand – HYPO; synonymous for its superior quality, affordability and arm length availability, commemorates the National Make a Difference Day in collaboration with Ifelodun community in Lagos State. To further entrench environmental hygiene and promote community sanitation; HYPO resumes its ‘Team up To Clean up’ initiative in partnership with Lagos state ministry of environment, Lagos state ministry of health, national youth service corps, Bariga LCDA and Ifelodun community development area in Bariga.

National Make a Difference Day was established to encourage thousands of people across the globe to start making an actual difference in society, and their immediate environment in order to influence positive behavioural changes. It is an annual community service event which is held on the fourth Saturday in October when millions of people unite in the common mission to improve the lives of others.

To exemplify and entrench cleanliness and sanitation habits in Lagos State, HYPO takes the lead in this year National Make a Difference Day by teaming up with top Nollywood celebrity and ace actress Dayo Amusa, special guest officials from Lagos state ministry of environment, national youth service corps members, Bariga local council and development executives and volunteers from Ifelodun Community, to clean up the Ifelodun Community in Bariga through its national ‘Team up To Clean up Initiative’.

Hypo, from the stable of Tolaram Africa Enterprises Ltd provided clean-up tools such as latex hand gloves, rakes, nose mask, shovels, stick brushes, bowls, buckets, brooms, parkers, and sanitary waste bags and doled out hypo bleach products to residents.

Making a statement at the event, the Brand Manager Hypo, Onome Asagbra explained that the partnership with key stakeholders and with Nollywood ace celebrity Dayo Amusa was to spur people to make a difference in themselves, and their community. Hypo as a brand is using the National Make a Difference Day to sensitise and influence positive behavioural changes towards good hygiene and sanitation habits in the people.

According to the Area Marketing Manager Hypo, Timothy Arowosegbe, Hypo has become a phenomena household brand and there are no better ways to give back to its consumers than through this initiative of influencing a positive behaviour for hygiene among residents. “Being the leading brand in the category of household cleaning, the protection and promotion of public health which meant the improvement of the environment is our cardinal responsibility to the society and this we deemed appropriate enough to make contributions to the betterment of our society.”

While expressing delight and fulfilment in touching lives, Nollywood ace actress and special appearance celebrity, Dayo Amusa emphasised on the importance of healthy living through good public health practices that influences and impacts the community and environment at large.

Also speaking at the event, Assistant Director, Waste Management Division, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, Tolulope Adeyo urged parents, guardians and community leaders to imbibe cleanliness as an essential way of life. “If we have a cleaner environment, there is a good chance that most of the avoidable diseases tormenting us like malaria, typhoid, dysentery and Lassa fever would be far away and this can only be achieved through individual responsibility to manage the waste generate on a daily basis by disposing them the right way.”

Speaking at the exercise, Ifelodun Community Development Area executive, Hakeem Musa, explained that the decision to partner with Hypo was to collaborate with a health incline brand that has the wellbeing of the community as their number one desire through the realisation of a clean and healthy nation. “We believe that Hypo have started with the introduction of affordable bleach for all and also affirmed that this would definitely not be the last partnership between the company and the community.” He said.

The clean-up exercise led by ace actress Dayo Amusa gained huge participation by community residents as everyone including officials of Lagos state ministry of environment, representatives from national youth service corps, Bariga local community development area and Ifelodun CDA executives joined hands using Hypo products to clear the gutters with unprecedented enthusiasm.

