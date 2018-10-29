Home | News | General | Again, PDP woos Ambode, other APC members in Lagos

In what it describe as struggle to free the state from one-man leadership in Lagos state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached out to aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join its ranks.

In a report by Daily Trust, the party said the APC members should join the free Lagos train in other to return good things to the state.

In a statement by PDP spokesperson, Taofiq Gani, the party said aggrieved members should be bold enough to dump the AP.

The party urged them to emulate their members in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Imo, among others.

It noted that such aggrieved members of the ruling party who were denied second term ticket for no just cause. This include Governor Ambode who was denied a second term ticket by the party in the state.

“To be fair to some persons in the Lagos APC, they have not done badly to warrant the disgrace of being denied another term. In order words the APC rather sees them as being without any value.

“Such individuals are invited to assert their relevance in their voting areas by supporting candidates against the APC. This is a common struggle this time to free Lagos,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that apparently determined to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, Senate president Bukola Saraki; presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, are reportedly led a host of other chieftains of the opposition party in a meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to fine-tune their campaign strategy ahead of the November 18 commencement date.

The special strategy session, which started on Thursday, October 25, in the Middle East city, is meant to put finishing touches to some of the PDP’s plans aimed at defeating Buhari at the next poll.

Legit.ng gathered that sources close to the meeting disclosed that, Atiku is also using the forum to perfect his comprehensive policy document, detailing how he intends to improve Nigeria.

