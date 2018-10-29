BBNaija Antolecky honoured with a Doctorate degree, shares photo
It's a new dawn for BBNaija's Antolecky who was recently awarded an honourary doctorate degree in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
It's no longer news that since the end of Big Brother, Double Wahala edition, the housemates have gone further to make their marks in several sectors and industries. While some are serial entrepreneurs, some are signing endorsements every other week and cashing out quick.
For Antolecky, who dropped out of the show without being one of the finalists, she has maximised the fame platform being in the house has afforded her. Unlike most of the housemates, she went back to her job and got a promotion. She has also handled humanitarian works which establishes her as a concerned citizen, looking to make a difference.
Recently, her efforts were crowned with an honourary doctorate from ISCOM University located in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Proud of her latest feat, she shared photos from the award ceremony, where she was given a doctorate in philosophy, officially making her a doctor.
Source: Legit.ng
