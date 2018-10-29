Home | News | General | 2019: Anxiety as APC NWC set to approve list of governorship candidates

National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has made a move to endorse the list of governorship candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission has made many party’s governors panic.

Vanguard reports that meeting of the party’s NWC to approve the list of its governorship candidates for the 2019 elections will hold on Wednesday, October 31.

It was learnt that the NWC has decided to divide the list of candidates for Ondo state House of Assembly into four, with the governor getting one-quarter of the pie.

The party is expected to take a robust stance on the issue of Zamfara where it was excluded by INEC from fielding candidates for all elections in the state. This is aside the fact that there are already, at least, three court cases on the same matter.

A member of the party whose name is disclosed said: “Our lawyers are working on the issue. We submitted a list to INEC, and they refused to accept. They should prove to us how many other parties did primaries.

”We did ours. If they failed to monitor it, how is that our fault? ‘’We are also going to submit the name of our governorship candidate. The case is already in court, but we intend to pursue it to a logical conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the National Working Committee of the ruling APC agreed at a meeting on late Tuesday, August 28, to finally adopt direct primaries to conduct elections that will produce its candidates.

The decision, which is ahead of the 2019 general elections, was taken at a meeting which reportedly had the president, Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and several top members in attendance.

