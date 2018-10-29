Home | News | General | Bauchi Butchers Association bans slaughtering of animals outside abattoir

The Bauchi Local Government Chapter of Butchers Association has prohibited the slaughtering of animals meant for public consumption outside designated abattoirs.

Chairman of the association, Alhaji Baba Uba, issued the directive in Bauchi on Monday while addressing butchers.

He described as worrisome, the indiscriminate slaughtering of animals outside designated abattoirs, saying such practice must be checked in the interest of the public.

He observed that some members and non-members had been flooding markets with meat of animals slaughtered in questionable places, warning that the association would henceforth view such acts seriously.

According to him, such act portends danger to public health as there are possibilities of selling meat of dead animals to innocent buyers.

“Some of the animals slaughtered out of the abattoir are not examined by veterinary doctors; they could be sick or have diseases that make them unwholesome for human consumption.

“The association will not tolerate such act; we have resolved to liaise with security agencies to check the rising trend and get rid of the act,” he said.

‎Uba said a committee had been set up to monitor and report anybody involved in such act for appropriate measures to be taken.

He however appealed to the state government to renovate the main road linking Bauchi abattoir from Inkil town, to ease transportation of meat to the market.(NAN)

