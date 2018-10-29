Home | News | General | 2019: Peter Obi reacts to Osinbajo's 'shaku shaku' comment

- Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo's comments on learning the 'shaku shaku' dance has triggered a reaction from the opposition

- PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says this is not a time for dancing

- Osinbajo had said he was learning the 'shaku shaku’ dance steps for campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections

The vice presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has reacted to a comment attributed to Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, saying he was learning how to dance the popular 'shaku shaku' dance.

Reacting to Osinbajo's comment on Monday, October 29, Obi who was returning from a trip to Dubai, said for Atiku team it is about, “spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table.”

His words: “I have not had the opportunity of reading his comments as I haven’t seen the dailies. I know Vice President Osibanjo is a gentleman and may not have made such a comment.

“However, why I am not against people dancing or learning how to dance 'shaku shaku,' as I believe it is one of those things that is keeping our people going on in this very difficult times, I believe that the crossroads that we have found ourselves in as a nation requires sober reflection.

“For me in particular, this period calls for sober reflection not dancing or learning how to dance as there are many challenges facing our nation at the moment, not the least being recently having our country named the world headquarters of extreme poverty with over eighty seven million people.

“Worse still millions more are losing their jobs, with four million by the third quarter of this year alone.

“Millions of Nigerians go to bed hungry not knowing where the meal for the next day will come from, hundreds of thousands risk death by crossing the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea to wherever they can make a living.

“These and other challenges are indicative of the dire straits facing us as a nation today. And these are what we on the Atiku team are spending our time with the best minds on how to start creating jobs and putting food on people’s table.”

Osinbajo had on Sunday, October 28, in Abuja, jocularly said he was learning the 'shaku shaku’ dance steps for campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections.

'Shaku Shaku’ is a popular and contemporary dance style common among young Nigerians.

Osinbajo, who was the chairman and special guest of honour at a book launch, said his friend recently polled large number of votes just by dancing.

