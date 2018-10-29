Home | News | General | Chelsea fans mock Thibaut Courtois for conceding 5 goals against Barcelona
  29/10/2018
- Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois conceded five goals against Barcelona

- The former Chelsea goalie was mocked online by the Blues supporters

- Belgium international forced a move away from the Premier League club last summer

Chelsea fans have taken a swipe on former goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who dumped the Blues for Real Madrid in the summer, after conceding five times against Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

At the last count, the Santiago Bernabeu dwellers have struggled for form after losing five of their last seven matches in all competitions, including Sunday, 5-1 bashing by Barcelona.

According to a UK Daily Mail report, some Chelsea fans took to the social media to hit hard on Courtois, who had the unholy task of picking the five times from his net at the Nou Camp.

One Twitter user uploaded a picture of Courtois after he was beaten by Luis Suarez and added the caption: “Was Courtois waving at the referee or calling for help ?'”.

On the other hand, another fan claimed that the Belgian shot-stopper’s struggles at Madrid were deserved after forced a move away from west London. “Life of a snake,” he tweeted.

Equally, another fan maintained that Courtois poor run of form is to Chelsea's advantage following his move to Spain.

“A top class goalkeeper will never concede so many goals in one game, it’s actually a gain for Chelsea he left, Thibaut Courtois conceding five goals against Barcelona.”

Summing it up, another suggested Chelsea have a better replacement, following the arrival of Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer.

