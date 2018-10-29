Home | News | General | Ghanaian slay queen dies after a brief illness, report says she was cursed after snatching someone's husband (photos)

- Slay queen Charlotte Abena Woodey has died under mysterious circumstances

- Some social media users have claimed that she died as a result of being cursed by a woman for snatching her husband

It has just been reported that famous Ghanaian slay queen Charlotte Abena Woodey, is dead. The news of her death has taken over social media.

Abena Woodey, who is widely known is reported to have died after battling with some illness, which is yet to be disclosed.

The news of her death is fast spreading on social media with many people who knew her have began sending in words of condolence to the bereaved family.

Charlotte Abena Woodey (Photo: Charlotte Abena Woodey)

The young lady's death was reported in one of the biggest and active Facebook groups in Ghana known as Inna Real Life.

Many social media users especially on Facebook, have posted pictures of the late slay queen on their walls to announce her death and also eulogise her.

Although the cause of death is currently not known, some social media users have latched on to a conspiracy theory that she died as a result of her relationship with 'Sakawa' boys (internet fraudsters) who used her for money rituals.

There were others who claimed that Abena Woodey's ailment had been as a result of a curse placed on her over a man. Some of her friends believe that the curse killed her.

Late Charlotte Abena Woodey on the hospital bed Photo: Charlotte Abena Woodey

In a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation purported to have happened between some of the deceased's friends, it was disclosed that the deceased had been cursed by a woman after she snatched her husband.

According to the conversation, Abena Woodey felt seriously sick following the curse but got better after being sent to a pastor for prayers. She even came back from the pastor's place to celebrate her birthday.

But Abena Woodey fell sick once again after the birthday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where she gave up the ghost.

The person who revealed this information claimed to have got it from Abena Woodey's mother and the some of her other friends.

Dead slay queen Abena Woodey reportedly died after being cursed for husband-snatching (Photo: Celebritiesbuzz.com.gh)

However, the the authenticity of the screenshot is yet to be confirmed but some social media users confirmed her being cursed.

RIP!

