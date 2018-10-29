Home | News | General | New minimum wage: Osinbajo's meeting with governors, ministers, others inconclusive

The meeting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had on Monday, October 29, at the presidential villa, Abuja to discuss the new minimum wage demanded by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), ended on an inconclusive note.

Legit.ng gathers that asides from the vice president, Chris Ngige, minister of labour, Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance and six governors were in attendance at the meeting.

One of the governors told reporters that the meeting ended inconclusively, The Cable reports.

He said though the governors were willing to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage demanded by workers, they lack the capacity to do so.

The governor said an emergency meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum would be convened on Tuesday, October 30, and the decision of the governors would be made known after this.

In another report by Nigerian Tribune, the meeting disagreed on whether to accept the federal government’s offer of N24,000 even though the organised Labour is demanding N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

However, another meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, to attempt to resolve the disagreement even as the governors are saying that they have no problem with any amount agreed but the capacity to pay.

Governor Yari in a brief chat with State House correspondents after the meeting, confirmed that the governors were yet to agree on a figure.

He said: “The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you. We are willing to pay any amount but the issue is the capacity to pay.”

Legit.ng had previously reported that former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade AbdulWaheed Omar, in an interaction with newsmen in Abuja, urged the federal government to workout a settlement with the group on minimum wage ahead of November 6 shutdown ultimatum.

Omar, who described as unacceptable the lingering crisis generated by minimum wage, also berated the federal government for spending heavily on political offices and giving less regard to the workers across the country.

