Just In: Fayose regains freedom

Former governor of Ekiti state state, Ayodele Fayose has regained freedom after spending 13 days in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to his aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose was released on Monday, October 29.

He is expected to return to the Federal High Court in Ikoyi from November 19 for his trial.

Meanwhile, yodele Fayose through his chief press secretary, Idowu Adelusi, replied the Anglican Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Reverend Christopher Omotunde that described the tenure of former governor of Ekiti state as “four wasted years.”

Omotunde made this known on Sunday, October 28, at a thanksgiving service in honour of deputy governor Bisi Egbeyemi in the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a golden chance to make a difference in the lives of Ekiti residents but abused the opportunity to the extent that the people became slaves under them.”

Fayose said only a cleric trying to justify the blatant rigging of the last Ekiti governorship election by the All Progressives Congress(APC) would describe the physical transformation of Ekiti by the Fayose administration as a waste.

According to him, “Even the blind feel the good works of Fayose and perhaps Bishop Omotunde and the likes need to change their eyeglasses to see well.

“Our fathers have a saying that it is disheartening when one hears a statement of gullibility from a place where one expects to hear the words of wisdom.

“The records of the Fayose administration are there for all to see. It organised an Education Summit that led to great improvement in education in the state. Ekiti came first back-to-back in NECO exams and we also did well in WAEC. These are public institutions and the records are there for Omotunde to peruse.

“The Fayose administration built the first flyover in the state and it passes beside Omotunde’s church. One wonders if the bishop closes his eyes whenever he drives or passes through that place. If he does not, we pray that God opens his spiritual eyes.''

