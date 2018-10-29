Home | News | General | Just In: Fayose regains freedom
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 12:02:00
Former governor of Ekiti state state, Ayodele Fayose has regained freedom after spending 13 days in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to his aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose was released on Monday, October 29.

He is expected to return to the Federal High Court in Ikoyi from November 19 for his trial.

