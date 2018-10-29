Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals real reasons for dumping and joining Juventus this summer

- Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer in a mega deal from Real Madrid

- He spent nine years and won 16 major titles with the Santiago Bernabeu side during his reign

- The Portugal star insists he dumped Los Blancos because he was turned to money making machine by the president Perez

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the real reason behind his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian League champions in a mega deal this summer after ending his nine year reign with Real Madrid.

He scored 450 goals in 438 appearances during his reign at the club with four Champions League titles to his credit.

READ ALSO: Barcelona star Pique urges fans to stop abusing Sergio Ramos after El-Clasico clash

Ronaldo scored twice to help Juve come from one goal down to beat Empoli 2-1 in their last Serie A meeting over the weekend.

The former Manchester United striker said that Real president Florentino Pérez has turned him money making machine and nothing more, insisting that it deteriorated their relationship.

"He only ever looked at me as a business relationship," Ronaldo said. "I know it. What he told me never came from the heart."

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start," he said.

"In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’. Less afterwards.

"The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

"That’s what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I’d look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

There was a bit of that, but the truth is that I always had the impression that the president would not hold me back.

"If it had all been about money, I’d have moved to China, where I would have earned five times as much than here [at Juventus] or at Real.

"I did not come to Juve for the money. I earned the same in Madrid, if not more. The difference is that, at Juve, they really wanted me. They told me that and made it clear. They showed me that."

When asked if Zinedine Zidane's depature influenced his decision to leave the Spanish club, he said: "My decision to leave was not based on his departure.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

"That being the case, it’s one of those little things that made me feel a bit better in terms of what I thought of the situation at the club."

"I think I deserve it this year … Yes, I dream of winning the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time and passing, in this case, Lionel Messi."

Legit.ng recall that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Turin ahead of his first training session with his new club.

The 33-year-old has been afforded an extended break following his World Cup campaign with Portugal but that time off is drawing to an end.

Some Juventus supporters were waiting at the airport filming with their phones as the £100m-signing landed.

Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...