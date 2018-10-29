Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals real reasons for dumping and joining Juventus this summer
Just In: Fayose regains freedom
You will surely be missed daddy - Top Nollywood actress says as she mourns Tony Anenih (photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals real reasons for dumping and joining Juventus this summer



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 11:40:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer in a mega deal from Real Madrid

- He spent nine years and won 16 major titles with the Santiago Bernabeu side during his reign

- The Portugal star insists he dumped Los Blancos because he was turned to money making machine by the president Perez

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the real reason behind his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The 33-year-old joined the Italian League champions in a mega deal this summer after ending his nine year reign with Real Madrid.

He scored 450 goals in 438 appearances during his reign at the club with four Champions League titles to his credit.

READ ALSO: Barcelona star Pique urges fans to stop abusing Sergio Ramos after El-Clasico clash

Ronaldo scored twice to help Juve come from one goal down to beat Empoli 2-1 in their last Serie A meeting over the weekend.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 198