You will surely be missed daddy - Top Nollywood actress says as she mourns Tony Anenih (photo)

The death of former minister for works and housing, Tony Anenih, still remains a shock to many. He died on Sunday, October 28, at the age of 85.

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie on Monday, October 29, took to her Instagram handle to mourn the late minister. Mercy who is also the Senior Special Adviser on entertainments, arts and culture to the governor of Kogi state, referred to the deceased as a loving father.

The beautiful mother of three shared a picture of her family sitting beside late Anenih and his wife, as she penned down her tribute.

It reads: “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal...So soft spoken, kind and a father in every way. You will surely be missed Daddy. Our prayers are with the family of Chief Tony Anenih……Good morning Friends.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that late Tony Anenih died at Cedar Crest hospital in Abuja. Edo-born Anenih, a respected leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was once the chairman of the party's Board of Trustees. He also once served as a police orderly to the first Governor General of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

RIP!

Source: Legit.ng

