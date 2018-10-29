Home | News | General | Breaking: Fayose regains freedom, leaves Ikoyi prison

Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose left Ikoyi Prison today at around 4.30pm after his bail papers have been signed by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday last week granted him bail but the bail conditions were met the next day without delay.

According to a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose thanked the people of Nigeria for their solidarity support assuring that he would not let the people down.

He stated that his present travails is the price he has to pay as a leader, but added that he remained unshakable and with God on his side, he would triumph.

The former governor said he was fully ready to face the trial and would not absent himself from court sitting.

