Police arrest former Lagos Speaker, others for killing Cop

The police have arrested a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Joko Pelumi, and 49 others over alleged attack and killing of a police officer attached to the anti-cultism unit.

Lagos State Police boss, Imohimi Edgal

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Imohimi Edgal, told newsmen in Ikeja that the former speaker, along with others, attacked and killed Akingboju Akindele, a deputy superintendent of police, while trying to effect the arrest of some suspected cultists.

“On Oct. 27, at about 4:30 p.m, a team of Anti Cultism policemen attached to Area ‘N’ Ijede, were attacked while trying to effect arrest of some suspected cultists.

“In the process, a police officer by name DSP Akingboju Akindele was killed.

“Investigation into the case led to the arrest of 49 suspects including a former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Joko Pelumi,” he said.

Edgal added that the suspects were traced to the former lawmaker’s house where they were reported to be hibernating after committing the dastardly act.

He said investigation had narrowed down the arrested suspects to five who actively took part in the crime.

“The policeman’s rifle had been recovered at water front Ijede where it was burried.

“The other suspects and the former lawmaker will be treated as accomplice.

“All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated at SCIID Panti, Yaba and would be charged to court on Monday.” he said.

