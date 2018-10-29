Home | News | General | Ibadan Hosts conversation with Mimiko Tuesday
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 12:57:00
Nigerians in their thousands will Tomorrow, converge at the Jogor event centre, Ibadan by 10a.m, to interact with the Zenith Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Dr Olusegun Mimiko,

Former Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko

The event, which is organised by Friends of Mimiko, who say it is made up of “like-minded but diverse individuals who subscribe to good governance philosophy as exemplified by Mimiko,” is to discuss issues of national interests.

According to the coordinator of the group, Yele Fasedemi, participants are drawn from across the country with different ethnic, religious, political social and cultural backgrounds.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

