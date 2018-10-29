Home | News | General | Court remands man for allegedly killing friend
Court remands man for allegedly killing friend



Abeokuta – An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 40-year-old man, Jamiu Olanrewaju, for allegedly killing one Abey Sesu, his friend.

The Magistrate, Mr O.M. Onagorowa, ordered the remand of Olarenwaju, pending an advice from the Ogun StateDirector of Public Prosecutions.

Olarewaju, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olubisi Lawrence, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Sept. 25 at 1 a.m. in Elegbo Village in Abeokuta.

Lawrence said the accused and others now at large conspired and killed Sesu, 31, by strangling him to death.

According to him, the accused is a friend to the deceased.
He said they had dispute over the balance payment of a motorcycle, which the deceased bought from one of the accused friend.

He alleged that the accused had seized a motorcycle from the deceased few days before he was strangled.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 316 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 28 for mention. (NAN)

