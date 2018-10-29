Home | News | General | UK to introduce new tax for tech giants from 2020: minister
UK to introduce new tax for tech giants from 2020: minister



Britain will introduce a new digital services tax aimed at tech giants from 2020, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday, responding to public outrage over low tax payments.

“It is only right that these global giants with profitable businesses in the UK pay their fair share,” Hammond told parliament as he outlined the government’s annual budget.

Tax

