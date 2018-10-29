Home | News | General | Napoli demand £79m from Liverpool for their top striker

- Napoli are ready to hold talks with Liverpool over the potential sale of forward Lorenzo Insigne

- The Italian side insist offers around the £79 million will be welcomed for the 27-year-old also linked with Barcelona

- Insigne has eight goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season

Serie A campaigners Napoli are ready to let their top forward Lorenzo Insigne join Liverpool provided the Premier League giants splash out a fee of £79m.

According to a Metro report citing sources Italian news channel Gazetta dello Sport, the pair of Liverpool and Barcelona are eager to land the talented forward,

But Napoli would welcome offers around the £79 million, before allowing the 27-year-old, leave the Naples based club.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

At the moment, Insigne still has four years to run on his existing deal at Napoli, suggesting the Italian club would smile to the bank if they sanction a move in January 2019.

The report further claimed that Reds German boss Jurgen Klopp admirers the quality Insigne brings, and would be keen on a deal to provide cover if he decides to offload stars like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah in the near future.

Interestingly, Insigne has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Italian outfit, since former boss Maurizio Sarri left for Chelsea last summer.

However, Insigne has continued his decent run in the Italian topflight under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the 27-year-old is still expected to move to the English topflight or the La Liga.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

On the hand, Napoli have a rich history of selling their top players astonishing fees in the past years, with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Edinson Cavani, Ezeqiuel Lavezzi and Jorginho, sealed mouth watering deals leaving the Stadio San Paolo.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Premier League giants Liverpool are eyeing Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and could table a massive offer at the end of the term.

According to a Read Liverpool report citing Talksport, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was highly fascinated with the form of Insigne, who scored a late winner for Napoli during their Champions League clash in Naples.

Interestingly, the Italian international has scored six times in eight Serie A games this term and is looking good to add more before the end of the campaign to further increase his value in the transfer market.

Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...