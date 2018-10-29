Home | News | General | Manchester City go top following a narrow victory over Tottenham at Wembley

- Manchester City continue defense of their EPL title with a win over Tottenham

- Riyad Mahrez scored the winning goal for City in the sixth minute of the game

- Pep Guardiola's side returned to top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool

Manchester City have returned top of the Premier League standings following a 1-0 win over Tottenham at the Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are still unbeaten in the domestic scene as City ran away with a first half goal by Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian reacted quickest to a Raheem Sterling's low cross after the Citizens capitalized on a defensive made by Toby Alderweireld after just six minutes.

The match was a keenly contested affair as both sides rallied for a goal but the scoreline remained 1-0.

Sergio Aguero came close twice to extending City's lead in the match but the Argentine striker was unlucky to find the back of the net.

On the other hand, Tottenham could not make their few chances that came their way count as star man Harry Kane fired blank on the night.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory to the Citizens as they returned to top of the league standings with 26 points and only goal-difference separate them with Liverpool.

Chelsea are third with 24 points as Arsenal complete the top-four Premier League teams with 22 points.

