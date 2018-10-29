Home | News | General | Manchester City go top following a narrow victory over Tottenham at Wembley
Napoli demand £79m from Liverpool for their top striker
El-Zakzakky: Shiite group stages protest in FCT

Manchester City go top following a narrow victory over Tottenham at Wembley



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 17:02:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Manchester City continue defense of their EPL title with a win over Tottenham

- Riyad Mahrez scored the winning goal for City in the sixth minute of the game

- Pep Guardiola's side returned to top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool

Manchester City have returned top of the Premier League standings following a 1-0 win over Tottenham at the Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side are still unbeaten in the domestic scene as City ran away with a first half goal by Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian reacted quickest to a Raheem Sterling's low cross after the Citizens capitalized on a defensive made by Toby Alderweireld after just six minutes.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 255