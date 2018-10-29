Home | News | General | El-Zakzakky: Shiite group stages protest in FCT

- The prolonged detention of El-Zakzakky, the leader of the Shiite group has continued to cause reactions from his followers

- The shiites staged a protest in Abuja on Monday, October 29, demanding the release of El-Zakzaky

- Newsmen reported that the trouble started when the police tried to stop the protesters from moving deeper in the FCT

Members of the Shiite movement on Monday in Nyanya, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Mararaba, Nasarawa state, protested the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that El-Zakzakky was arrested in 2015 after his members had a confrontation with the convoy of the Chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna state.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that trouble started when the police tried to stop the protesters from moving deeper in the FCT.

He said that the protesters resisted the “push’’ by the police for them to retreat and that triggered the skirmish. The source said that some persons lost their lives in the clash but could not state the figure.

NAN also recall that 53 of his group also known as Islamic Movement of Nigeria, were recently arrested by the Police in Abuja following a violent protest.

Since the arrest and detention of El-Zakzakky, his followers had organised series of protests in some cities in the country, calling for his release.

When contacted, spokesman of the police command in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said that he had not been briefed on the incident and therefore declined further comment.

The Nigerian Army on Sunday, October 28, confirmed that three members of the sect died on Saturday, while two soldiers sustained injuries when they clashed with troops at Zuba in the FCT.

In the wake of the disturbances at the weekend, the FCT command had assured residents of adequate security against planned protests by the sect in the territory.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Shiite on Tuesday, September 18, protested the continued detention of the its leader, Ibrahim El-zakzaky.

Legit.ng regional reporter, Bashir Ahmad, gathered that members of the movement went ahead with their protest in Kaduna state despite the ban placed on their activities and all other forms of protests in the state by the state government.

