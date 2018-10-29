Home | News | General | Goodluck Jonathan joins Nigerians to mourn Anenih's death

- Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of the late Chief Tony Anenih

- Jonathan described the late founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a patriot and mentor to many Nigerians

- The former president prayed God Almighty to provide succour to his family members and grant his soul eternal rest

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the family of the late Chief Tony Anenih, who died Sunday, Sunday, October 28, at the age of 85, describing him as a patriot and mentor to many Nigerians.

Jonathan stated this in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, on Monday, October 29.

He described the death as the exit of the great nationalist and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was a sad loss to the party and the nation.

He said that the rich political experience, sincere patriotism and deep wisdom of late Anenih were qualities Nigerians still needed to cultivate for national cohesion, growth and development.

READ ALSO: Fayose regains freedom

“Late Chief Tony Anenih was a great asset to our dear nation.

“For a long time, he remained a leading light in our party and in Nigeria’s political firmament, charting the course for peace, unity and the entrenchment of true democracy in our nation.

“Even in old age and in retirement Chief Tony Anenih continued to inspire and mentor younger politicians as a demonstration of his deep commitment to Nigeria’s growth and progress.

“He was indeed a leader with an exceptional knack for initiating well-considered strategies for political stability in the nation.

Jonathan said that Anenih served the country diligently in different capacities, distinguishing himself in the security systems, business, politics and peace-building.

“Anenih left a legacy of remarkable achievements through selfless service to humanity and deep commitment to peace, democracy, party loyalty and national unity.

He prayed God Almighty to provide succour to his family members, the government, people of Edo and others who mourn, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Similarly, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said that the immeasurable contribution of late Anenih to the unity, peace and stability of the country is not hidden.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, said that the deceased was known across Nigeria’s political spectrum for his stance for the unity and stability of the country.

“Chief Anenih was one of those who fought and earned our current democracy.

“He strongly believed that the unity and stability of the nation under a democratic government is not negotiable.

“This was vividly reflected in his past roles on related issues in the political history of our country.”

He added that the deceased would be remembered for living a life of tremendous service to the nation while serving as a senior police officer, National Chairman, SDP, in the aborted third republic, and former Works Minister.

“For his good deeds and contributions toward peace and stability of the country, his name would continue to appear in gold whenever the history of this country is being rewritten.”

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Monday, October 29, said he was devastated by the death of Chief Tony Anenih, a former Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman of the party.

Babatope told newsmen that Anenih’s death was saddening, as he contributed greatly to growth of democracy in the country.

The former minister of transport said the deceased was one of the first members of the PDP, and his contributions helped to nurture it to ”the great party it is today”. Babatope described late Anenih as an easy-going man who never nursed animosity towards anyone.

OBJ Endorsement Of Atiku; Sign Of Good Tidings? - Nigeria Street Gist | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...