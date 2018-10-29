Home | News | General | Breaking: Real Madrid sack manager Julen Lopetegui, appoint his 'replacement'
Breaking: Real Madrid sack manager Julen Lopetegui, appoint his 'replacement'



- European champions Real Madrid have finally dismissed Julen Lopetegui

- Former player Santiago Solari have been announced as temporary replacement

- Conte, Mourinho and Pochettino have been linked to takeover as manager

Real Madrid have sacked Julen Loptegui as boss at the Santiago Bernabeu nearly four months after his appointment.

The Spanish coach has recorded just a win in his last six matches including the humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

The 51-year-old was appointed manager a day before the World Cup while he was handling the Spanish national team - which got him sacked immediately he made it public.

