Breaking: Real Madrid sack manager Julen Lopetegui, appoint his 'replacement'

- European champions Real Madrid have finally dismissed Julen Lopetegui

- Former player Santiago Solari have been announced as temporary replacement

- Conte, Mourinho and Pochettino have been linked to takeover as manager

Real Madrid have sacked Julen Loptegui as boss at the Santiago Bernabeu nearly four months after his appointment.

The Spanish coach has recorded just a win in his last six matches including the humiliating 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

The 51-year-old was appointed manager a day before the World Cup while he was handling the Spanish national team - which got him sacked immediately he made it public.

A statement released on Monday, October 29, night read: “The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today October 29, 2018, has agreed to terminate the contract that linked coach Julen Lopetegui with the club.

“This decision, adopted from the highest level of responsibility, aims to change the dynamics of the first team, when all the objectives of this season are still achievable.

“The Board of Directors understands that there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid, which has 8 players nominated for the next Golden Ball, something unprecedented in the history of the club, and the results obtained to date.

“The club thanks Julen Lopetegui and all his technical team for their effort and work and wishes them the best in their professional career.

“It will be provisionally replaced by Santiago Solari, who will lead the first team starting tomorrow, Tuesday.

Lopetegui has won just four out of ten matches in the La Liga since taking over from Zinedine Zidane, drawing two and losing four.

He also lost 1-0 to CSKA Moscow on matchday 2 in the Champions League and narrowly won their last game to Vitoria Plzen by 2-1.

Former Real player Santiago Solari will temporarily handle the team till a new manager is appointed.

Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho have been linked to join the Spanish giants in recent days but a decision will be made in the near future.

Real Madrid will take on lowly Melilla in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday, October 31, as Solari is expected to field a second-string side.

The European champions will now host sixth placed Valladolid at the Bernabeu on Saturday, November 3.

Los Merengues will be desperate to for a win after their poor run of form, having found the back of the net twice in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui believes his future at Los Blancos is no longer in his hands.

According to a UK Express report, some bookmakers are no longer accepting betting on Lopetegui’s exit from Real Madrid after Sunday’s 5-1 bashing by Barcelona, and the manager was forced to react on his future during the post-match press conference.

