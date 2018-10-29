Home | News | General | Can you name the richest African city in 2018?

What is the richest city in Africa in 2018? Are you eager to learn where the huge part of Africans money is placed? Is it a Nigerian city? Which country is fortunate to have the wealthiest city in 2018? Keep reading our post, and you will find out the answers to all these questions and even more.

From time to time, all sorts of ratings with the richest are created. On the Internet, we often meet with the richest football player, businessman, singer, actor, etc. But today we are not interested in one person or the top 10. We have the global aims: we want to find out the richest city in Africa. What is the city where most of the wealthiest people live and own significant private capital? What is a city which attracts large investments? Where is the largest business capital of Africa concentrated?

Unfortunately, the richest city is not situated in Nigeria for now. At the same time, one Nigerian city is in the Top 10 richest cities in Africa. This is Lagos with a total wealth of 120 billion US dollars.

But still, where is the richest city in Africa? And what is it? It’s Johannesburg in South Africa!

Photo: www.independent.co.uk

Richest city in Africa 2018

Johannesburg is the largest and the wealthiest city in South Africa. Its population is about four million people, and the population of Greater Johannesburg Metropolitan Area exceeds seven million.

Johannesburg is one of the forty largest megacities in the world and continues growing rapidly. It is the capital of the richest province in South Africa, Gauteng, and one of the most modern and prosperous cities in the whole of Africa.

Photo: www.lonelyplanet.com

According to naijaquest.com, Johannesburg has a total wealth of 245 billion US dollars. The other source www.fin24.com calls even greater number - 276 billion US dollars. The city has a huge number of millionaires and billionaires. 18200 residents of Johannesburg have millions US dollars. Moreover, 970 persons are multi-millionaires, and two individuals are billionaires.

Where did such capital come from? Johannesburg was founded in 1886 when deposits of gold were discovered in that area. They were the largest in the world, and the city began to flourish. For clearly understanding where Johannesburg got so much money, here they are a few facts from the history of the city.

'Old' Johannesburg; picture: laurenkimblog.wordpress.com

Some historical facts about the richest city in Africa

At the beginning of the 1930s, foreign investment flowed into the city by a tumultuous river. 'Little New York of Africa' quickly became the business center of the entire continent. The other branches of the mining industry, primarily diamond mining and later uranium, became the source of Johannesburg’s wealth as well as gold mines.

In the late 1940s, the construction of many modern office buildings, mostly high-rise, began to house the headquarters of numerous corporations and banks. Johannesburg’s Central Business District became a so-called African Manhattan. Its background was the rocks’ dumps of the very mines that brought prosperity to the city.

In the 1960s, the South African industry and economy were on the rise. Sixty-five headquarters of the 100 largest South African companies were located in Johannesburg. They included six of the eight mining conglomerates, thirteen of the thirty insurers and eleven of the country's sixteen leading banks. The ‘City of Gold’ became a cosmopolitan metropolis with a population of 2.5 million (by 1985). There were high-rise buildings made of glass and concrete, luxury hotels and restaurants.

Nelson Mandela monument in Johannesburg (South Africa); photo: estatecloud.co.ke

Current sources of Johannesburg wealth

Today, Johannesburg is the economic capital of South Africa. The city is included in the Top 50 largest centers of world trade (according to MasterCard). The headquarters of most mining companies in South Africa are located in Johannesburg. Here is the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) - the largest stock exchange on the African continent and one of the leading stock exchanges in the world. Besides, Johannesburg has major shopping centers, such as Sandton and East Gate. The main businesses industries are

financial services (including banks)

legal services and counseling

building

telecommunications

basic materials

Of course, we wish the further development and prosperity to Johannesburg. But still, we dream that soon the status of the richest town in Africa will be obtained by Nigerian cities.

