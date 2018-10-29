Home | News | General | Top Barcelona players salary in 2018 - 2019

Are you a big football fan? Do you cheer for Barcelona squad? Would you like to be impressed by Barcelona players salary in 2018 – 2019 season? Let us look at the official numbers shared by competent sources, and you will learn who is the highest paid player in this famous football club.

Barcelona squad

Who hasn’t heard of Barcelona players and squad? This Spanish football club is not just one of the most popular in the world, it also boasts a huge team (one of the biggest on the planet).

Everyone understands that the bigger the football club is, the more popular it is, the higher are the payments it can afford. Barcelona football club players salary are incredible, no wonder many professional footballers and beginners wish to join this squad one day in their future to enjoy all the benefits alone with fame and wealth.

Barcelona Football Club players salary

It is not a secret that the top footballers from different football clubs are millionaires. They can earn many thousands of dollars per month.

This is easily understood. Millions of soccer fans watch football, cheer for their favorite FC, and follow the news how different players depart clubs because another club paid millions of U.S. dollars for the particular footballer.

In other words, big FCs have slot of money. This is why they can pay a lot to their own players, keep them interested in playing, score goals, and help their clubs win prestigious trophies and prizes.

Below, we will list FC Barcelona players weekly salaries for 2018 - 2019 season. All the data is based on the information shared by totalsportek.com, sillyseason.com, and livesportworld.com.

Barcelona players salary per week

This year, in the summer of 2018, the popular Barcelona squad got a major upgrade. The club spent a big sum of money to transfer its new key players and sign up impressive contracts with existing footballers.

Here is the average Barcelona football club players salary in 2018 (weekly payments):

Lionel Messi – approximately 500,000 pound sterling plus bonuses

Luis Suarez – about 250,000-290,000 pound sterling

Philipe Coutinho – 200,000 pound sterling

Sergio Busquets – 180,000 pound sterling

Arturo Vidal – 165,000 pound sterling

Geard Pique – 165,000 pound sterling

Ivan Rakitic – 150,000 pound sterling

Paulinho (the club has loaned out him) – 120,000 pound sterling

Jordi Alba – 100,000 pound sterling

Malcom – 90,000 pound sterling

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 90,000 pound sterling

Paco Alcacer – 90,000 pound sterling

Andre Gomes – 80,000 pound sterling

Nelson Semedo – 75,000 pound sterling

Sergio Roberto – 75,000 pound sterling

Samuel Umtiti – 75,000 pound sterling

Clement Lenglet – 70,000 pound sterling

Arthur – 60,000 pound sterling

Denis Suarez – 60,000 pound sterling

Alex Vidal – 60,000 pound sterling

Rafinha – 60,000 pound sterling

Thomas Vermaelen – 55,500 pound sterling

Yerry Mina – 55,000 pound sterling

Jasper Cillessen – 55,000 pound sterling

Marlon – 20,000 pound sterling

Sergi Samper – 10,000 pound sterling

As you can notice from the numbers above, different FC Barcelona players receive different weekly salaries. The top footballers of this squad are the highest paid men, which includes an extremely popular player Lionel Messi and other incredible team members Luis Suarez, Philipe Countinho, Sergio Busquets, and others.

‘Younger’ club players are paid less than the top players. Their salaries start at 10,000 pound sterling per week and go over 100,000 pound sterling weekly, according to the level and professional skills of the man.

You have learned the most current Barcelona players salary per week in 2018 – 2019. We are sure that many Nigerians would be more than happy to earn as much as the top footballers of the world. Their salaries impress so much, and their talents are unique and well-paid for.

